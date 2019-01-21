Details of the exciting comedy gigs to see in the Melton borough as part of Leicester Comedy Festival 2019

Top comedians will be coming to the Melton borough as part of a major comedy festival.

The Big Weekend of comedy from February 14 to 21 is the local “branch” of the huge Leicester Comedy Festival 2019, the biggest of its kind in Europe, now in its 26th year.

There will be six shows in five venues. Here are the details of each event we reckon you should snap up tickets for:

Live Nation presents The Comedy Store - Melton Theatre, Thursday, February 14

With nearly 40 years’ experience in the business and as the premier name in comedy, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new comedy talent, and remains the place to see tomorrow’s stars today. The likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican, have all cut their comedy teeth here. The Comedy Store brings “The Best In Stand Up” from around the globe, showcasing the brightest names in comedy today.

Time: 8pm

Cost: £15

Only Fools and Boycie - An Intimate Evening with Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis - Melton Theatre, Friday, February 15

In this one-off show the national treasure will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his dazzling career. Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he’ll be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst and friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £18

Noels Arms All Dayer - Saturday, February 16

Five shows throughout the day, featuring solo shows from some of the best comics on the UK comedy circuit.

Time: 1pm

Cost: £15

Comedy on the Wolds - Waltham Village Hall, Saturday, February 16

Featuring Bilal Zafar (seen/heard on BBC Three, Channel 4, MTV and BBC Radio 4) ‘Delivers big laughs’ (Guardian) and Scott Bennett (Rob Brydon tour support, Chortle One to Watch 2018, Amused Moose Award nominee).

Time: 7pm

Cost: £12.50

1000 Years Show - Barkby Village Hall, Saturday, February 16

A full 90 minute version of the 1000 Years Show. History, songs, comedy. Themes such as, Melton Mowbray pork pies, George IV and David Icke along with the favourites Richard III and Lady Jane Grey. Admission price includes a light supper.

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £10

Everards Tiger presents Roar with Laughter - White Lion, Whissendine, Thursday, February 21

Four top comedians from the UK comedy circuit will be on hand to entertain. Some you’ll of seen on TV, some you won’t but all are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Ticket price includes a free pint of Everards Tiger.

Time: 8pm

Cost: £10

For tickets to any of these shows, visit http://comedy-festival.co.uk/