Boxing show with Eastenders star Jake Wood and Sky Sports pundit Spencer Oliver at Melton Theatre to pack a punch

Boxing fans won’t want to hear the final bell when two best friends bring their heavyweight show to Melton Theatre early next year.

Actor Jake Wood and ex European Super Bantamweight Champion Spencer Oliver have paired up to produce Pound For Pound: The Live Show, developed from their hit chart-topping podcast.

It promises to be a hilarious no-holds-barred evening talking about their favourite fights, current headlines and never-before heard tales from the unpredictable world of boxing. They also have some fun games and maybe a special guest thrown in too.

Jake, better known as Max Branning in Eastenders, and Spencer will also be serving up insider stories on some of the stars they have hosted on their show, including Chris Eubank, Tony Bellew, Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan, Barry McGuigan, Tyson Fury and Ray Winstone.

Tickets for the show on January 26, at 7.30pm, are £21. Limited VIP meet and greet tickets, priced at £41, are available and this will take place straight after the show. Call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk for more details.