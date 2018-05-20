The Melton Musical Theatre Company to serve up a grizzly treat in time for Halloween

The Melton Musical Theatre Company (formerly Melton Operatics) plan to set pulses racing with their next production - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd follows the gruesome story of Benjamin Barker, a barber, convicted for a crime he didn’t commit and exiled to Botany Bay- all so the vile Judge Turpin could have his way with Barker’s wife. After escaping the penal colony and returning to London, Barker adopts the name Sweeney Todd and, with the support of the amoral but entrepreneurial pie shop owner, Mrs Lovett, seeks grizzly revenge on those who wronged him.

Set against the backdrop of Victorian London and driven by Sondheim’s dramatic score, this is a dark and macabre tale that is not for the faint of heart. Director, Greg Pichery, whose credits include numerous productions at The Curve in Leicester, is hoping the show will push the cast and the audience to their limits and said: “I want the audience to leave with their pulses racing, senses heightened and emotions flowing from the thrilling and chilling story of Sweeney Todd.”

The talented and experienced cast features a number of familiar names as well as new talent joining TMMTC from other societies:

Sweeney Todd: Andy Brown Sister Act (Sweaty Eddie), Full Monty (Jerry), 9 to 5 (Franklin Hart Jr)

Mrs Lovett: Debbie Longley Sister Act (Mother Superior), Beauty and the Beast (Mrs Potts)

Anthony: Jak Beasley Our House (Joe), Rent (Mark), American Idiot (Tunny)

Beggar Woman: Karen Peters Fawlty Towers (Sybil Fawlty), Full Monty (Vicky), Vicar of Dibley (Alice)

Judge Turpin/Jonas Fogg: John Taylor Fawlty Towers (Basil Fawlty), Full Monty (Harold), Vicar of Dibley (David Horton)

Judge Turpin/Jonas Fogg: Peter Etherington Oliver! (Mr Sowerberry), Vicar of Dibley (Frank)

Johanna: Tilly Goodwin Phantom of the Opera (Christine), Les Miserables (Cosette), West Side Story (Maria)

Adolfo Pirelli: Charlie Harris Les Miserables (Jean Valjean), Phantom of the Opera (Raoul), Full Monty (Malcolm)

Beadle Bamford: Ryan Green Singing in the Rain (production singer), 9 to 5 (Dwayne)

Tickets for this chilling thriller at Melton Theatre (Wednesday, October 24 to Saturday, October 27) are on sale at www.meltontheatre.co.uk or from the box office on (01664) 851111.