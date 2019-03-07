The Melton Musical Theatre Company are returning to comedy ways in Made in Dagenham: The Musical

After their much acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd, The Melton Musical Theatre Company are returning to comedy ways with their spring production of Made in Dagenham.

This hilarious musical, based on the 2010 film, follows the true life events of the Ford Sewing Machinist Strikes of 1968.

Led by Rita O’ Grady, the women workers of the Dagenham Ford Plant go on strike to seek equal pay, after their roles are classified as unskilled. An upbeat soundtrack, allied with witty and often poignant lyrics, captures the spirit of the age perfectly, ensuring plenty of laughs and tears along the way.

From director Jak Beasley (Full Monty), musical director James Gutteridge (Sister Act, Full Monty, Sweeney Todd), supported by debit choreography from Victoria Adams, Made in Dagenham is an energetic, lively and moving show that tackles themes as relevant today as they were in the 60s.

Made in Dagenham appears at Melton Theatre from March 27 -30. Tickets are priced at £15 to £17. The show contains strong language which some may find offensive.

For more information about Made in Dagenham visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk

For more information about The Melton Musical Theatre Company visit www.tmmtc.co.uk