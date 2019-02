Following crowd-pleasing sell-out concerts in 2015 and 2016 at Hosenbury, The Dolly Show returns to Hose this Friday.

This is another chance to sample the sounds of Europe’s top Dolly Parton Tribute when she performs at St Michael and All Angels Church.

Tickets are available from the village Post Office. VIP tickets (£20), include a meet and greet with Dolly during the interval, canapés and glass of fizz. Standard tickets are (£12).

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm prompt start.