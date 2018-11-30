The dates of this year’s Melton Santa sleigh revealed

Have your say

The Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir and Aurora are pleased to announce their sleigh routes and collection dates for 2018.

Last year’s Santa tour raised thousands of pounds for organisations as diverse as the 5th Melton Guides, LOROS, The Hub, Birch Wood School, Farming Community Network, Make-A-Wish and the Alan Morement Memorial Fund.

This year Rotary will be joined by Inner Wheel members and some of the town’s Guides and Scouts.

Father Christmas will be around from 6pm until 8pm at the following places in Melton:

Monday, December 3 - Nottingham Road area starting from The Welby pub.

Tuesday, December 4 - Scalford Road area starting from the junction of Wymondham Way and Scalford Road.

Wednesday, December 5 - Dalby Road area starting from the Queensway Community Centre.

Thursday, December 6 - Valley Road area starting from The Cherry Tree pub.

Friday, December 7 - Baldocks Lane area starting from the junction of Baldocks Lane and Burton Road.

Saturday, December 8 - Thorpe End area starting from Beechwood Avenue at 5pm.

Santa will also be at the following places in Melton:

Sainsbury’s daily from Wednesday, December 5 to Saturday, December 8, between 10am and 4pm.

Tesco all week from Monday, December 10 to Sunday, December 16, between 10am and 4pm.

Santa will do his very best to keep to the evening routes and times but they may have to be varied should unforeseen circumstances arise.

For updates follow the Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir on Twitter @melbelrotary and Melton Belvoir Rotary on Facebook.