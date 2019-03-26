The Belvoir Flower and Garden Festival needs more exhibitor applications

Exhibitor applications are invited for year two of The Belvoir Flower and Garden Festival.

Set in the stunning Capability Brown parkland landscape of Belvoir Castle, the event takes place on July 13 and 14.

Building on last year’s inaugural show, which attracted around 3,000 visitors, the festival is set on the banks of the Belvoir estate’s upper lake, which is fed by the River Devon, with wonderful panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Show organiser, Andy Tudbury, said: “We are looking forward to building on our successful launch in 2018 by continuing to offer inspiration for all those with a love of gardens and gardening in an unrivalled setting.

“In addition to show gardens there will be opportunities to buy plants, garden equipment, ornaments and furniture and craft items for the home and garden and we have already started taking exhibitor bookings.

“This is the only event of its kind in this part of the country and so we are expecting attendance to increase this year as interest and awareness grows.”

Applications and expressions of interest are invited in the following categories: 1) Show gardens - to be staged outside. Plot sizes vary - all design ideas welcomed. 2) Floral /nursery exhibits. 3) Trade stands (garden sundries). 4) Schools/colleges/association. 5) Local craftspeople and artisans. 6) A brand new competition entitled ‘Countryside Borders’ sponsored by The London College of Garden Design.

The show will once again support Perennial, the horticulture trade charity, with a donation to Perennial from each ticket purchased. In 2019 the show will also welcome Macmillan, High Ground and Team Edward Labrador Rescue as additional charity partners.

To complement the garden content, horticulture experts will be on hand to answer visitor questions in the talks tent. Local artists will perform on the music stage and a range of food and refreshments will be on offer.

Tickets are going on sale soon and all exhibitor enquiries should be made to Andy Tudbury by email at halcyondays.ge@gmail.com or by phone on 07713 029898.