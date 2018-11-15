Tell us about your efforts for Children in Need in the Melton borough

Have your say

Tomorrow is when this year’s Children in Need charity appeal kickstarts and if you are organising an event to support it, we want to know.

The Melton Times will be running a picture spread in next week edition (November 22) of events that have raised money for the occassion.

For your efforts to be included in our round-up send a short report and JPEG photo of your fundraiser via email to john.mason@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for submission is Monday at 1pm.

Don’t forget to tune into BBC1 tomorrow evening for the latest Pudsey Appeal fundraising updates.

Last year Children in Need raised over a reported £50 million.