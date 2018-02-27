Teenage Market back for sixth time in Melton

Melton will host its sixth Teenage Market in the Market Place later this month.

The Teenage Market is a growing nationwide initiative to support local young people and transform town centres. The energy, diversity and vibrancy of the young people who take part in Teenage Markets is helping to breathe life back into high streets and market areas across the country.

Shelagh Core, Melton BID manager, said: “Melton’s last Teenage Markets have been a huge success, with creative market stalls and a full line-up of live music and entertainment throughout the day.

“Last September we had seven market traders, including Sew By Eve, Lovely Lavender, Signature Print Design and Beccas Design. We’re excited to be welcoming back Signature Print Design and Beccas Design as traders again at this next Teenage Market.

“We also have a fantastic musical line-up throughout the day thanks again to the support of Tom at Icon Music, including Mel Daniels, Ilouri Fourds, Felix Langley-Evans, Zumba Fitness and the cast of Bugsy Malone, presented by the Performing Stars Academy.”

The event, Saturday, March 31, from 10am-4pm, is a great opportunity for young traders aged 13-21 to showcase their creative products and talents for free.

To get involved, simply sign up as a trader or performer on the Teenage Market website at www.theteenagemarket.co.uk