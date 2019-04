Have your say

There will be an opportunity to taste test hundreds of cheeses at a special event in Melton following the Artisan Cheese Awards on Thursday, April 25.

For £5, attendees at the Cheese Fest evening, at St Mary’s Church, will get a glass of wine and the chance to judge and taste 500 cheeses from the competition earlier that day.

The event begins at 6pm and goes on until 9pm.

The cattle market hosts the ninth Artisan Cheese Fair on May 4 and 5.