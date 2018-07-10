Talks and discovery walks in Bottesford part of archaeology festival

The Finding of the Newark Torc and other treasures, Medieval Carvings and Graffiti and Gargoyles are just some of the interesting talks and discovery walks in Bottesford which will form part of Leicestershire and Rutland Festival of Archaeology.

The village is hosting a series of activities for history buffs between July 14-29.

To find out details of what’s on or for more information visit Bottesford History on Facebook or call in at Bottesford Library.

Admission to each event is £3 for adults payable at the door, under 18s are free.