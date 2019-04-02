Take the kids and the dog along to Harby fun day

The perfect fun-filled family day out has been arranged in Harby on Saturday, April 13.

Runner Gemma King is putting on a family and dog fun day to raise funds for Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern, the cause she intends to complete the upcoming London Marathon for.

The event, at the village, will run from 10am until 1.30pm.

For children there will be a bouncy castle, tea cup ride, hook-a-duck, teddy tombola, Easter egg hunt, Easter bonnet making and face painting.

For adults there will be refreshments, a raffle and various stalls including handmade jewellery, toys and well-being.

For dogs there will be a fun dog show sponsored by The K9 Concept, a dog catwalk, treats and more.

To find out more, visit Harby Family and Dog Fun Day 2019 on Facebook or email gemmaking22@hotmail.co.uk