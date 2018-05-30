Take part in the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s charity Pedal Party

Have your say

Organisers of a new charity bike ride around Rutland Water on Sunday want more people to sign up for the challenge.

The family friendly Pedal Party event for Home-Start and Cancer Research UK has been arranged by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray.

Cyclists can choose to tackle the long cycle track route (17 miles) from Whitwell car park at 10.30am or the short cycle track route (7 miles) at 10.45am.

Entry is £10 for adults/over 12s, £5 for children five to 11 and free for children under five. It includes a free barbecue and drink.

Rotarian Geoff Goodwin said: “All your sponsorship money goes to your own charity or club.

“There will be a raffle and family or friends of competitors can purchase food from the barbecue stand.

“Registration on the day by cheque or cash starts from 9.30am, and route maps will be provided.”

For an entry form email Geoff at geoff.goodwin@trueformbuildings.co.uk

Submissions must be completed by the end of day tomorrow.