Take part in Melton fun run from Hamilton Tennis Club for Parkinson’s

Have your say

Hundreds are invited to take part in a community fun run and fun day for charity.

The Hamilton 3.4 mile race is an annual fundraiser that is raising money for Parkinson’s UK this year.

The event will take place on Sunday from Hamilton Tennis Club at 11am.

It also includes a great afternoon of family entertainment with a bouncy castle, barbecue, face painting, music from John Rockcliffe, children’s magician, raffle and a tug of war competition.

Last year, participants raised £1,200 for MS Society UK.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “Inspirational fundraiser Claire Lomas is starting the race.

“Sign up on the day or pick up registration forms from myself or Hamilton Tennis Club.”

Participation costs £3 which will be refunded for those who raise sponsorship of £10 and over. Call Patrick on 07940 279165 for an entry form.