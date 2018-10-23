Take advantage of Melton bar The Cutting Room’s Halloweek offers

The Cutting Room is preparing for fright night.

The pub has begun decorating already - a cobweb here, a creepy crawly there - readying themselves for a week-long celebration that general manager, Vanessa Hawkes and the staff, are dubbing ‘Halloweek.’

Vanessa is encouraging customers to attend in fancy dress throughout the festivities, assuring them their scary guises will not be out of place from Friday, October 26 until Sunday, November 4.

The Cutting Room has secured some scarily good offers on some of their most popular brews - with Strongbow getting in on the fun with its CarnEvil promotion, giving customers the chance to win some spooky props. On top of this, Halloween’s unofficial ale, Hobgoblin, will be available for just £1.99.

Both weekends - either side of the Hallowed Eve - will be dedicated to some Fangtastic fun with party nights organised to encourage revellers in their witching ways. WKD cauldrons will be available for potions, in some frightening flavours, including Vampire Blood, The Purple Nightmare and Jaws, and spine chillingly cold Jägermeister will also be on offer.