Syston to host Funtopia pay and play all day fun-packed event

A fantastic fun-packed event which is perfect for tots to tweens is coming to Syston organised by Pick ‘n’ Mix Events.

Funtopia, a massive inflatables festival, will be filled with bouncy castles, activity inflatables, an under fives area, interactive play system and much more.

Toddlers will love the soft play and ball pool, and older children can compete with mum or dad on the high energy bungee runs, Sumo suits, Inflata-bull and Lights Out Table.

A barbecue and sweet stall will also be available.

Funtopia is a ‘pay and play all day’ event so when you have purchased a wristband you can go on any activity as many times as you like - all included in the price.

Wristbands are priced at £8 for children (one-12 years) and £2 for adults.

The festival is being held in Central Park over all three days of the May bank holiday (May 4, 5 and 6). It runs from 10am-4pm each day.

There is limited parking at the venue. Visitors are strongly advised to consider using public transport or find alternative parking.

To find out more, go to the Funtopia at Syston Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/events/283731198979345/

Tickets can be purchased online from booking website Skiddle - https://bit.ly/2DjGxET