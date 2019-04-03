Syston pub joins forces with Chris Kamara to celebrate unsung heroes

Former footballer and TV star Chris Kamara has joined forces with a Syston pub to reward ‘good sports’ - unsung heroes who give up their weekends to watch friends and family play sports whatever the weather.

The Hope and Anchor Hungry Horse pub on Wanlip Road is calling for local residents to nominate someone they think deserves a special reward.

Chris Kamara PHOTO: Greene King

The chosen ‘good sport’ will win £500 and the chance to meet Kamara, who will join them in cheering on their local sports team from the sideline, as well as a free meal at the Wanlip Road pub.

Samantha Butler, general manager at the Hope and Anchor, said: “Nothing beats the atmosphere at a local sports game or event - and it really is the spectators who make all the difference.

“We see plenty of ‘good sports’ in Syston joining the team for a pint or two at the pub after the game, having selflessly given up their weekend to cheer on their friends and family, come rain or shine.

“That’s why we are giving back to local community heroes in Syston and giving them some well-earned recognition for their ongoing dedication and support.”

Mr Kamara added: “Whilst it’s the players on the pitch that usually get all the glory, we thought it was high time for the fantastic fans on the sidelines to get some well-deserved recognition.

“I know firsthand how important it is to have the fans behind you during a nail-biting game, so I can’t wait to meet the ‘good sport’ in the community and look forward to raising a glass to the unsung heroes of the beautiful game.”

Nominations are open until April 17 via www.hungryhorse.co.uk/good-sport