Syston Model Railway Society’s annual exhibition returns for 24th year

Fifteen top quality layouts will take centre stage when the annual model railway exhibition, organised by Syston Model Railway Society, returns on Saturday (10am-4.30pm) and Sunday (10am-4pm).

There will be a trophy winning 27’ long scale model of the Forth Bridge, the world’s most famous railway bridge, featuring working half inch high trains and 300 local buildings. Also there will be Trinity Dock Street Bridge - a dock layout with a reputation for detail, and Habbaniya, a 1941 wartime layout set in Iraq and full of special effects.

A collection will be made to support Help for Heroes.

“This is our 24th exhibition and we have attracted a real bumper variety of layouts,” said Roy Wilson, chairman of Syston Model Railway Society.

“There is something for all the family and accompanied children can come in for free.”

After the success of last year’s exhibition the society presented Prostrate Cancer Research with a donation of £300. This year the charity is Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

The event, at Sileby Community Centre, will have extensive trade support including new and second-hand model railways, scenics, bargain books and plenty for kit bashers.

Other attractions will include food, refreshments and a tombola.

Admission is £4 for adults and £8 for families with accompanied children (under 15) free.