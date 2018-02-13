Syston Model Railway Society organise exhibition for train enthusiasts

Have your say

The annual model railway exhibition organised by Syston Model Railway Society takes place at Sileby Community Centre on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm, (4pm Sunday).

The event, in its 23rd year, will feature 13 top quality layouts. These include Penzance, Scotland, the Midlands and Normandy. There will also be the club’s own OO layout “Vale of Tranmer,” a 37ft long G scale layout normally run outdoors and three layouts featuring breweries.

Admission is £4 for adults, £3.50 for pensioners, £8 for families with accompanied children (under 15) free.

There will be a free large car park, food, refreshments and a tombola. This year’s chosen charity is Prostate Cancer Research Centre.