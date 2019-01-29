Syston carvery giving away free cake for parents on ‘designated pushchair driver’ duty

A Syston restaurant is offering free homemade cake as a thank you to local ‘designated pushchair drivers’ - the unsung parenting heroes who have the selfless task of interrupting their dinner to try and get their little ones back to sleep.

To help give back to hard-working parents in Syston, the Hobby Horse Farm Farmhouse Inns’ dining and carvery has teamed up with Absolute Radio to celebrate the efforts of designated pushchair drivers and reward them for their dedication to parenting, with a free ‘cakeaway’ to enjoy on the house.

Parents will simply need to state they are the ‘designated pushchair driver’ when ordering a main meal to receive their consolation for an interrupted dinner: a delicious slice of homemade cake, baked in-house by Hobby Horse Farm’s cake-a-tier.

Gary Dyson-huff, general manager, said: “As a family-focused restaurant we know all too well that someone often has to take responsibility for getting young children back to sleep while dining out.

“That’s why we are offering designated pushchair drivers in Syston a free cakeaway to enjoy on the move whilst they tend to their little ones - it’s the least we can do to champion the unsung heroes who so often have to watch their food go cold while everyone else tucks in to a carvery.”

Andy Bush, from Absolute Radio’s Hometime Show, said: “As a dad I know first-hand how frustrating it can be when you are given the role of designated pushchair driver - pacing around a car park whatever the weather, trying to get your baby to go to sleep.

“This is why we put a call out for pubs and restaurants to get involved and support our cause. We are thrilled to be able to join forces with the Hobby Horse Farm to be able to celebrate the ‘guardians of the pushchair’ and give them a special little treat to make up for missing out dinner time.”

The trial will be available at all Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery restaurants until February 13. For more information on the designated pushchair driver promotion and for full terms and conditions, visit the Farmhouse Inns website www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/absolute-radio