Support Asfordby Hill coffee morning for good cause at The Stute

A charity coffee morning has been organised for the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The directors of Holwell Sports and Social Club, Sarah Watson and Cilla Wise, are hosting the event tomorrow at The Stute, Asfordby Hill, from 9.30am to 12noon.

There will be refreshments, a raffle and two games of prize bingo.

Sarah said: “The committee of The Stute are seeking volunteers to host a charity coffee morning on the last Friday of each month.

“We will support by opening the venue free of charge. The host is expected to provide the cakes and fundraiser e.g. a raffle, tombola or quiz.”

For more information call Sarah on 07547 866996.