Super musical acts booked to perform at ‘Showtime’ a Melton fundraiser for Dogs Trust

Have your say

‘Showtime’ a special night full of musical entertainment for charity is coming to Melton.

Following the success of Melton’s Got Talent (2016) for the Sue Ryder Foundation and a variety show (2017) for Rainbows Hospice, Graham Flinders, the organiser, has decided to put another fundraiser for Dogs Trust.

The evening, on Friday, March 23, at the Royal British Legion Club, will include performances from Sharna, David Newton, Platform Two and Kriz, ex-singer from The Sweet.

The event runs from 7.30-11.30pm. There will be a bar and raffle. For tickets, which are £5, call Graham on 07923 389576.