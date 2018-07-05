Still plenty going on in Whissendine

Whissendine Feast Week, a week of activities for the village is about half way through, so here is a look at what’s still to come for families.

Thursday, July 5 (today): Afternoon teas at The White Lodge, enjoy a cuppa and a piece of cake, 2.30-4.30pm; duck race at The White Lion Inn, buy some ducks and you could win £25 first prize, £2 each or 3 for £5, from 6pm; beer and cider tasting at the village hall, get the experts view on a variety of fine hops, tickets £10, from 7.30pm.

Friday, July 6:

Brownies barbecue on village the green, enjoy a sizzling sausage whilst watching the runners in the Whissendine 6ix road race, from 6.30pm; WI book sale on the green from 7pm.

Saturday, July 7:

For One Night Only at The White Lion Inn, featuring live music from Premier Cru, food, games, raffle and a few surprises, tickets £10 each include a glass of bubbles, 7-11pm.

Sunday, July 8:

Fun day at Whissendine Sports Club, RAF flypast, model railway, dog show, bouncy castle, barbecue and bar, 10am-4pm.

All funds raised and donations received are to be used to support the village.

For more information about Whissendine Feast Week and its activities visit www.whissendine.net