Step into Narnia-themed winter wonderland at Melton museum

A Narnia-themed winter wonderland currently glistens and gleams at Melton Carnegie Museum.

This week and next children can wander into a magical setting where they will be able to explore amongst the trees, sit and read The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and throw snowball pom poms at each other.

The temporary exhibition includes the opportunity to make High King Peter’s sword, the Snow Queen’s wand and an enchanted snow globe (£2.50 to cover material costs).

Katie Bluett at Melton Carnegie Museum, said: “The museum is usually closed at this time of year. We’ve set this up to give kids something to do and enjoy after Christmas.

“As we’re open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am until 4.30pm, children can come after school or at the weekend.”

Admission is free. The event is on until Saturday, January 20.