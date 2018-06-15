Stathern set for a big party in the park and you’re all invited

Have your say

The biggest party in the Vale of Belvoir is booming again.

Stathern Party in the Park returns on Saturday (June 23) with plenty of family entertainment scheduled by the Stathern Recreation Association (SRA).

Families are invited to enjoy the live music from 2-10pm, a bar serving beer and cocktails until 11pm, tasty wood fired pizzas and a barbecue.

Not one, but two fantastic activities have been organised for children during the afternoon. Singing Sally will be entertaining toddlers with action nursery rhymes and hands-on role play from 3.30-4.30pm, and between 3.30-5.30pm children over the age of six can experience the Whacky Science Show.

Tickets are £15 for a family, £6 for adults and £3 for children.

Musical acts and groups that will be performing (in order) include: Stathern Primary School Choir, Belvoir Dance Academy, Belvoir Academy, The Hoo Haas, Two Hombres, Faulty New Goods, Ro Jordan and Naughty Jonny and Mick the Funky Monkey.