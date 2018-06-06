Stapleford locos in steam ‘Models and Miniatures Weekend’ on track

Have your say

The first of two public events is being held by Stapleford Miniature Railway in the grounds of Stapleford Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The Models and Miniatures Weekend will feature four locos in steam running over nearly two miles of scenic line.

A miniature railway engine chugs its way past the main house of Stapleford Park PHOTO: Tim Williams

Nigel Spencer of Stapleford Miniature Railway said: “This summer we welcome back our New York Central Niagara class after two years overhaul which will run with our other American Berkshire.”

Other attractions will include vintage vehicles, tractors, model steam craft, trade stalls, catering and a licensed bar with East Midlands beers.

The fun-filled family event will be supporting LOROS Hospice.

The first train out will be 10am each day. Car parking is at a cost of £3 and train tickets are £3 per trip. Dogs on leads welcome onboard.

Visit www.fsmr.org.uk