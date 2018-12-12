Springs Dance Company’s Melton Journey of the Magi show to reveal real meaning of Christmas

A sparkling production of dance, theatre, song and poetry for all the family is to be presented at Melton Baptist Church.

Springs Dance Company will perform their Journey of the Magi show on Friday, December 21, at 7.30pm.

Journey of the Magi is inspired by the poem by T.S. Eliot, the performance helps audiences to reflect on not only the famous journey the wise men made following the star to Jesus, but also the journey each of us makes every year in preparing for Christmas Day.

A mix of laugh-out-loud funny, moving and entertaining scenes explore images in the poem to bring the Christmas story to life. The show not only entertains but also provokes consideration for change.

To book and reserve tickets email: magi@mmbc.org.uk