Spectacular open gardens to view this summer across the Melton borough

Another national open garden season is just around the corner in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Here’s a closer look at some of the gardens in the Melton borough that are taking part for readers to visit in summer.

88 Brook Street (01509 880155) - Half acre garden set on a hillside. Three distinct areas: a cottage style garden, water garden with a stream and champagne pond, vegetable plot, small orchard and wildflower meadow. The ponds are a breeding ground for great crested and common newts, frogs and toads.

Wymeswold - Visits by arrangement May to July (combined visits to include 109 Brook Street possible).

109 Brook Street (01509 880866) - Three quarter acre gently sloping garden with views to open country. Patio with roses and clematis, wildlife and fish ponds, mixed borders, vegetable garden, orchard, hot garden, woodland garden. Demonstration of rain water harvesting on limited budget. Homemade cakes served beverages.

Wymeswold - Visits by arrangement May and June for groups 10 plus (combined visits to include 88 Brook Street possible).

Burrough Hall - The garden, framed by mature trees and shrubs, was extensively redesigned by garden designer George Carter in 2007. It is surrounded by magnificent views across High Leicestershire. A small collection of vintage and classic cars will be on display.

Burrough on the Hill, Somerby Road - May 6, (2-5pm), admission £4, children free, homemade teas served.

Hedgehog Hall (01162 597339) - Half acre organically managed plant lover’s garden. Steps leading to three stone walled terraced borders filled with shrubs, perennials, bulbs and a patio over looking the valley. Lavender walk, herb border, beautiful spring garden, colour themed herbaceous borders. Courtyard with collection of hostas and acers and terrace planted for year-round interest with topiary and perennials.

Tilton on the Hill, Loddington Road - May 6/7, (11am-4pm), admission £3.50, children free, homemade teas served. Visits also by arrangement in June for groups 10 plus.

Tresillian House (01664 481997) - Three quarter acre garden re-established by current owner since 2009. Beautiful blue cedar trees, excellent specimen tulip tree. Bog garden and natural pond. Koi pond added in 2015. Vegetable plot. Quiet and tranquil oasis.

Melton, Dalby Road - May 6, July 1, August 26, October 21, (11am-4pm), admission £3, children free, ploughman’s lunches, cream teas and homemade cakes served. Visits also by arrangement April to October for groups of up to 30.

Grimston Gardens: Fourwinds and Red House Farm - Fourwinds is one acre with mature trees and shrubs, extensive flower beds, vegetable garden and long stretches of lawns. The multi level half acre Red Brick Farm has lawns, specimen shrubs, mature trees and mixed borders.

Grimston, Main Street, gardens situated either side of the church - May 19/20, (11am-5pm), admission £5, children free, tea served.

Whissendine Gardens: Hayes House and The Old Vicarage - The Old Vicarage, next door to the church, up the hill: Two third acre acre packed with variety. Terrace with topiary, a formal fountain courtyard and raised beds backed by small gothic orangery burgeoning with tender plants. Herbaceous borders surround main lawn. Wisteria tunnel leads to orchard filled with naturalised bulbs, home to four beehives. Gothic hen house plus six rare breed hens. Hidden ‘white walk,’ unusual plants and much more. Hayes House is a small garden created in three parts. To the front, box squares and window boxes, to the rear, a small courtyard for outside dining and pergola. Clipped box creates a structured look, softened with predominantly blue and white planting.

Whissendine - May 27, (2-5pm), admission £5, children free, homemade teas served at St Andrew’s Church.

Goadby Marwood Hall (01664 464202) - A chain of five lakes (covering 10 acres) and several ironstone walled gardens interconnected. Lakeside woodland walk. Planting for year-round interest.

Goadby Marwood - June 9, (10.30am-5pm), admission £5, children free, light refreshments served in the village hall. Visitors also by arrangement with refreshments on request.

Crossfell House (01664 500585) - A formal garden consisting of a terraced herbaceous borders and rockery, flanked by a bordeer of shrubs, two small areas of lawn and a sweeping path leading to a two acre meadow with wild grasses, flowers and recently created pond. Paths crisscross the meadows, culminating in spectacular countryside views from a shepherds’ hut and picnic area.

Great Dalby, Nether End - June 10, (11am-5pm), admission £3, children free, homemade teas served. Visits also by arrangement June and July for groups 10 to 30.

Hoby Open Gardens (01664 434188) - 10 inspirational gardens. Hoby Open Gardens is a full day’s activity, with a bistro in the village hall. That’s as well as renowned White Elephant stall, tombola, greetings cards, cakes, produce and plant stalls and an art exhibition in the church.

Hoby - June 16/17, (11am-5pm), admission £5, children free, Pimms and cream teas served.

119 Scalford Road (01664 562821) - Larger than average town garden which has evolved. Mixed borders with traditional and exotic plants, enhanced by container planting particularly begonias. Vegetable parterre and greenhouse. Water features including a pond. New additions to the garden are a red border and succulents bed.

Melton, Scalford Road - July 29, (11am-5pm), admission £3, children free, homemade teas including glutten free and cream teas served. Visits also by arrangement June to August for groups 10 to 25.