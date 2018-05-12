Specsavers is searching for glasses wearers in Melton

Glasses wearers are being called upon to enter a competition to win £10,000 and help raise money for children being bullied.

Pop star Claire Richards, who is a member of the band Steps, is helping Specsavers search Melton for the Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018.

Claire, who won the Specs Appeal award last year, said: “I’ve been a glasses wearer for a few years now and I absolutely love it. I love to mix things up and try a geek-chic frame one day and then a sexy cat’s eye the next.

“Winning the Specs Appeal award last year was incredibly flattering and it was an honour to share a room with so many proud and fabulous glasses wearers.

“I can’t wait to see all the nominees this year - I’m sure there’s going to be some real corkers.”

Marshall Bradley, store director at Specsavers Melton, said: “We’re asking all glasses wearers in the area to pucker up and share their best selfie. Not only is it the perfect opportunity to showcase their personal specs style to the country, each entry helps raise funds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape.”

The competition has five age categories - 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59 and over 60s - plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public.

A winner from each category will win a VIP makeover and the chance to mingle with celebrities at the awards in London in October.

One pound will be donated to Kidscape for each entry made. The money raised will help to support the charity in providing practical support to children and families affected by bullying, including advice resources, phone support and workshops.

To be in with a chance of winning, glasses wearers can enter the competition online at specsavers.co.uk/loveglassescomp before July 1.