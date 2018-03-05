Singer Sir Tom Jones to play at Belvoir Castle

Have your say

Music legend and vocal powerhouse Tom Jones will be performing at Belvoir Castle in the summer.

Sir Tom is on stage at the venue on Sunday, July 22, as part of a tour of stately homes and historic locations around the UK this year.

The concert will be a celebration of a music career that spans six decades and will see Sir Tom perform a set-list built from a career that traverses all eras and genres of popular music.

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

The 2018 tour is presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Music promoter Peter Taylor said: “Tom is a true music legend and I’m delighted we are once again working with him in 2018.

“We have presented many gigs with Tom and it never fails to impress me just what a first class performer this man is.

“His voice is incredible and the crowds absolutely adore him.”

Tickets went on general sale on Friday via ticketmaster. Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk