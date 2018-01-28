Singalong to hits from the 60s and 70s at Scalford church charity concert

Shades of Grey and Womanzone are performing hits from the 60s and 70s on Saturday in St Egelwins Church, Scalford.

The choirs will sing songs in aid of Look Good Feel Better (LGFB), a charity that helps women and teenagers manage the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

Tickets for the concert at 7.30pm are £5 from Hose village shop or £6 on the door. Those who wish to attend can also purchase tickets in advance by calling (01664) 444639.

A licensed bar will also be available on the night. For more information about LGFB visit www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk