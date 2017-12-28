Sign up with Melton Mowbray Photographic Society in 2018

As the first part of our 70th anniversary season draws to a close on January 12, 2018, our members would like to wish everybody a Happy (or snappy) New Year, writes David Morris - chariman of Melton Mowbray Photographic Society.

We’ve had an exciting season so far with our guest speakers’ presentations ranging from Wildlife on Your Doorstep to Dance Photography. Our new members have really entered into the spirit of things and have been entering and winning the competitions.

Simply The Best by David Morris

Our annual exhibition at Fourwalls Gallery was well attended and visitors were invited to choose their favourite three images. The most popular images this year was “Giant Panda Eats Shoots” by Dennis Watts, a very worthy winner.

We’re always open to new members so if you’re a budding photographer who has made a New Year’s resolution to take your photography further, then why not come and join us at very favourable rates for the new year?

Please check us out at www.meltonphotographic.co.uk or on Facebook - Melton Mowbray Photographic Society.

Our members would also like to wish our generous sponsors - More Coffee Co, Heir Apparent and the Melton Mowbray Building Society a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

Have a look at some of our images displayed at More Coffee Co in Market Place, you may be very pleasantly surprised!