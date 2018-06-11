Sign up for the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club’s annual talent contest

A call has been made by the organisers of Vale’s Got Talent to contestants to enter the 2018 event.

If you can sing, juggle, dance, do a bit of magic, make people laugh, play an instrument or entertain in any other way, then you are asked to enter the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club’s competition, which has total prize pot of £700 and trophy for the winner.

All acts regardless of age are encouraged to take part and there is no entrance fee.

Auditions will be held on September 29 and 30 at the British Legion in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

The semi-finals will be held at Candleby Lane Junior School, Cotgrave, on October 17 and November 17, with the grand final taking place at Cotgrave Welfare on December 15.

This is the ninth year of the contest. For an application call Denis on 0115 9334004 or Duncan on 01949 861770.