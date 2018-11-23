Shop local this Christmas at Melton Market’s auction food events

Have your say

Christmas is coming, and Melton Mowbray Market is getting into the festive spirit by hosting two exciting food events in December.

The first is the Christmas Poultry Sales, in the Exhibition Hall, on Tuesday 11th and 18th. Fresh long legged and oven ready turkeys, geese, ducks and cockerels will be available to purchase in auction (9.30am).

The second is the Winter Warmer Turkey Fayre, in the Exhibition Hall, on Friday 21st, from 3pm. Fresh long legged and oven ready turkey will be available to buy in auction (5.30pm).

There will be Christmas stalls, Santa, mulled wine, mince pies and farm animals to see.

There is free entry for all and parking in Nottingham Road car park.

Tables are available for market traders. Call Annaleise on (01664) 784 704 or email fm@meltonmowbraymarket.co.uk