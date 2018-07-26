Schools out, Melton by the Sea is coming!

Have your say

Melton may be over 100 kilometres from the nearest seaside resort, but for three days, the seaside is coming to the town centre.

Melton by the Sea will be recreated in the Market Place from August 8 to 10, at 10am-4pm, offering a complete seaside experience for families.

There will be sandpits, buckets and spades, traditional fairground rides and sandcastle competitions judged by Princess Pals.

The arts and craft marquee, flag making and balloon modelling should also keep kids entertained.

Younger children will be able to go on a ‘Seaside Town Trail’ with some interesting facts about the British seaside to be learnt - all in exchange for a free goodie bag.