Satisfy your sweet tooth at Melton’s ChocFest next month

There’s a treat in store for chocolate lovers when ChocFest returns to Melton from November 17-18.

ChocFest is one of the UK’s most popular chocolate festivals and at this year’s event, there will be some of the finest chocolate and associated food and drink products to taste and buy from some of the country’s best local producers.

Exhibitors in Melton Livestock Market, will be offering chocolates, chocolate cakes, pies, crepes, brownies, tarts, liqueurs, doughnuts, macarons, desserts, marshmallows, biscuits and even chocolate pizzas, kebabs, moonshine, mead, wine and beer. Other stands will be selling cakes, pies, champagne, wine and other goods in the run up to Christmas. New for this year is a dedicated Spirits Hall with gin, whisky, vodka, rum and liqueurs.

Workshops bookable in advance will be available for adults and kids with Leicestershire-based chocolatier, Nenette Chocolates, who will be conducting sessions on champagne truffles.

There will also be tutored tastings including gin and chocolate, and a full programme of talks and demonstrations in the ChocFest Theatre including a crab and white chocolate risotto by master chocolatier and chef, David Greenwood-Haigh.

Tickets are priced at £5 (£4 in advance). Children under 16 enter free. Advance tickets are on sale from the Visit Leicester Centre in Leicester, Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton, or online from www.ukchocfest.co.uk

Matthew O’Callaghan, organiser of ChocFest, said: “ChocFest is one of the few national food festivals dedicated to chocolate.

“It’ll be a fantastic event to pick up some early Christmas presents, learn more about the art of chocolate making or simply come and enjoy the chocolate and other food and drink available.”