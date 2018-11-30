Santa is coming to the Vale of Belvoir - here is where he will be

Have your say

Members of the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club will be escorting Santa Claus aboard his sleigh on evening visits in the Vale of Belvoir during December.

Monies raised willbe used to support Dove Cottage Day Hospice and Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

Tours start at: December 2 - Stathern and Harby; December 3 - Langar, Barnstone, Granby and Sutton-cum-Granby; December 4 - Redmile, Barkestone-le-Vale and Plungar; December 7 and 8 - Bingham and Bottesford pubs; December 9 - Bingham Bird and Tree; December 11 - Aslockton and Whatton; December 12 - Normanton, Orston and Elton; December 14 - Bottesford west; December 15 - Bottesford central; December 16 - Bottesford east, Easthorpe and Muston.