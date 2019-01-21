Sail along to Treasure Island pantomime at Whissendine

Ahoy there, me hearties, it’s that time of year again when Whissendine STARS will be treading the boards in Whissendine Village Hall once again.

This year’s panto offering is the voyage tale of Treasure Island.

There will be mischief, songs and laughter and event a talking parrot.

Long John Silver and his fearsome crew may think that treasure is within their grasp, but they’ve reckoned without the ladies of the Smuggler’s Cove Women’s Institute!

Performances are Friday, February 1, at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 2, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets for the 2.30pm show are £6 and £7 for the two 7.30pm shows. They are available from the village store, 39 Main Street, Whissendine, or by calling Clare on (01664) 474373.