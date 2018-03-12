Saddle up for cancer charity at Belvoir Castle

Have your say

Belvoir Castle is once again going to host the annual sponsored horse riding event for Macmillan.

Riders can enjoy 15 miles of glorious countryside and raise money for the charity on Sunday, April 29.

The route goes through grounds not normally accessible to the general public and is made possible thanks to the support of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

More than 140 riders took part in last year’s event which raised about £9,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organisers Christine Griffin and Brenda Greaves are expecting another high turnout this year.

If you are a horse rider and would like to take part email Jo Rigby at jorigby@macmillan.org.uk or call Christine on (01664) 840663 or Brenda on (01664) 822324.