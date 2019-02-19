Rutland National Garden Scheme which includes some plots near Melton reports increase in takings in 2018

The Rutland National Garden Scheme raised a record amount in 2018 thanks to the generous support of the community.

Open gardens at Whissendine and Burrough on the Hill, amongst other places near Melton, helped contribute to a total of £22,763.18 for nursing and health charities, plus an additional £4,051 churches and village projects.

Jane Alexander-Orr, publicity officer for Rutland National Garden Scheme, said: “This is an amazing 28 per cent increase on 2017’s figures.

“Not only is there great gardens to see in Rutland but also great cake to enjoy.

“This year sees the opening of several gardens new to the National Garden Scheme including Exton Hall on Sunday, May 12, The Hollies in Manton on Sunday, June 2 and Berrybushes in Market Overton on Sunday, June 16.”

The full schedule of Rutland gardens open for charity in 2019 is as follows: Gunthorpe Hall (April 7), The Old Hall, Market Overton (April 28), Burrough Hall (May 5), Exton Hall (May 12), The Old Vicarage, Whissendine (May 19), The Old Vicarage, Burley (May 26), Manton Gardens (June 2), Market Overton Gardens (June 16), Empingham Gardens (June 23), Redhill Lodge, Barrowden (June 30).