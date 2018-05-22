Roll-up to this year’s Melton Show and Festival in town’s Play Close

Have your say

The greatest show in town is on the horizon as Melton Show and Festival returns this bank holiday weekend.

The Melton Days shows in Play Close take place on Sunday and Monday from 10am, with the free fair opening on Saturday from 2pm.

An exciting program of live entertainment, thrills and spills, and super attractions have been lined up for real family enjoyment.

This year will feature Moto Stunts International, falconry, American wrestling (cage on Monday), fairground rides, a ghost train, dog agility display, children’s entertainers, craft marquee, trade stands, showroom cars and delicious food and more.

There will also be a two-day fun dog show with ten classes available (entries from 12noon).

Organiser Ashley Wood said: “We encourage everyone to support this and come along as we’re trying to build it.

“It’s self-funded and we now have a couple of small sponsors including E.ON and the Melton BID, who we appreciate and thank.

“Hopefully the weather will stay fine and everyone can have a good time.”

For more information visit www.meltonshowandfestival.co.uk or www.facebook.com/MeltonShowAndFestival2014/