Rempstone set for annual fete fun

The annual village fete returns to Rempstone on Sunday at the village hall and promises a varied programme of events and activities for all ages.

One of the star attractions will be a competition to ‘Guess the Weight of the Pig.’ Visitors will be able to get up close to assess the number of stone or kilos, his not so little piggy weighs in at.

There will be games for the young and young at heart organised by the management committee, and a special license has been granted to close the road between the village hall and Elms Farmhouse (no 33) to allow space for more stalls.

Plants, quality clothes, bric-a-brac, homemade cakes and preserves will be amongst the items on sale and throughout the day refreshments will be served in the village hall.

The fete runs from 10.30am-3.30pm, with proceeds going to the village hall and All Saints Church.