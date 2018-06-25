Relax and unwind in vibrant Melton garden open to the public this Sunday

Have your say

The quiet and tranquil garden at Tresillian House in Melton will be open to the public this Sunday.

Owner Alison Blythe has been opening her garden as part of the National Garden Scheme for the past five years and has raised thousands for causes including Rotary International.

Owner Alison Blythe shows Alan and Carole Hewitt around the flower beds with horticultural expert Christina Moulton PHOTO: Tim Williams

This is the second of four openings this year and visitors are in for a ‘riot of colour’ with roses and a 10 foot sunflower blooming.

The garden has beautiful blue cedar trees and excellent specimen tulip tree. There is also a bog garden, natural pond and vegetable plot.

Refreshments including ploughman’s lunches, cream teas and homemade cakes will be served.

Last time the garden opened in May, £460 was raised for charity.

Tresillian House is on Dalby Road and the garden will be open between 11am and 4pm. Admission is £3 with children free. For further details visit www.ngs.org.uk or call (01664) 481997.