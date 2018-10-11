Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide October 11 to 18 - Melton Times

The Little Stranger (12A) Dr Faraday, the son of a housemaid, has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he’s called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked. The Hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries, but it’s now in decline and its inhabitants – a mother and her two children – are haunted by a dying way of life and by something more ominous. When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. Today at 6pm.

The Seagull (12A) Today at 8.30pm.

Crazy Rich Asians (12A) When Rachel Chu, a New York-born Chinese professor, jets off with boyfriend Nick Young to his home in Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, she soon finds that she has a lot to take on board. Unbeknown to her, Nick is one of the wealthiest bachelors in the country and Rachel finds herself thrust into the world of the ‘crazy rich’ of the Singapore elite. A film that takes your average chick-lit turned rom-com for a spin. Friday at 5.30pm, Saturday and Wednesday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Cliff Richard Live Friday at 8pm and Sunday (encore) at 3pm.

The House with A Clock in Its Walls (12A) Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in a tale of fantastical events in the most unexpected places. This magical adventure tells the spine-tingling story of ten-year-old Lewis, who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a tick-tocking heart. The sleepy facade of Lewis’s new environment crumbles to reveal a secret world of warlocks and witches when he accidentally awakens the dead. Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3.45pm, Sunday at 12.45pm and Monday at 4.45pm.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday at 6pm, Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30pm.

ROH Live: Mayerling Monday at 7.15pm.

They Shall Not Grow Old (Cert TBC) Tuesday at 6pm.