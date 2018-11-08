Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 8 to 15 - Melton Times

They Shall Not Grow Old (15)

Today at 2pm.

Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert

Today at 6pm.

First Man (12A)

First Man revisits the legendary life of navy-pilot-turned-astronaut Neil Armstrong, following his epic journey to becoming the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission. Today at 8.15pm.

Venom (15)

After being infected by an alien parasite, reporter Eddie Brock has to come to terms with super-human abilities and the whims of his gleefully malevolent new alter ego - Venom. Ruben Fleischer directs Sony’s spin-off story for one of Marvel’s most enigmatic comic-book characters. Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 8.45pm and Thursday at 6pm.

A Simple Favour (15)

Adapted from Darcey Bell’s novel of the same name, this stylish thriller tells a Gone Girl-esque tale of twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. Friday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.

NT Encore: Allelujah! (15)

Saturday at 2.45pm.

A Star Is Born (15)

Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Monday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

Christopher Robin (PG)

Sunday at 12.45pm.

Bolshoi Live: La Sylphide

Sunday at 3pm.

The Children Act (12A)

Monday at 6pm and Thursday at 2pm.

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG)

Tuesday at 2pm.

Cold War (15)

Pawel Pawłikowski won best director at Cannes in 2018 for this stunning, epic romance set against the backdrop of post-war Europe. Set to a soundtrack that takes us from the rustic folk songs of rural Poland to the sultry jazz of a Paris basement bar, this is a wistful and dreamlike journey through a divided continent - and a heartbreaking story of two musicians who fall deeply and destructively in love. Tuesday at 7.45pm.

RSC Live: Troilus and Cressida

Wednesday at 7pm.