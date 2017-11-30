Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 30 to December 7 - Melton Times

Murder On The Orient Express (12A)

The best known and most loved of Agatha Christie’s books returns to the big screen with a lavish setting, an all-star complement of passengers/suspects and a few new twists and turns to keep the audience guessing. Sir Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as the magnificently moustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, whose luxurious train ride turns into a chilling murder-mystery. Thirteen strangers become suspects when the locomotive is snowbound and a passenger is murdered. It’s up to Poirot to solve the unsolvable before the killer strikes again. One of the big questions for this whodunnit is who’sinnit, and the answer is practically everyone: the irresistible passenger list includes Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Dame Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and Michelle Pfeiffer. Today, Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Saturday at 3.30pm, 6pm and 8.30pm, Sunday at 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm, Tuesday at 5pm and Thursday at 4.30pm.

Marshall (15)

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. Marshall is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days, a fight he fought alongside Sam Friedman, a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell, who stood accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing, of sexual assault and attempted murder. Tuesday at 2pm and 7pm.

NT Live: Young Marx

Thursday at 7pm.