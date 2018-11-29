Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 29 to December 6 - Melton Times

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the band Queen. Mr Robot’s Rami Malek takes to the stage as Mercury in an authentic biopic that raises a hefty glass to a talented entertainer whose life spun out of control. Today at 2pm and 8.30pm, Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, 8.15pm, Tuesday at 5pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Peterloo (12A) Mike Leigh directs an epic portrayal of the events surrounding the infamous 1819 Peterloo Massacre at St Peter’s Field in Manchester, where a peaceful pro-democracy rally turned into one of the bloodiest and most notorious episodes in British history. Government forces charged into a crowd of over 60,000 that had gathered to demand political reform and protest against rising levels of poverty. Many protestors were killed and hundreds more injured, sparking not only a nationwide outcry but also further government suppression. The massacre was a defining moment in British democracy. In a huge ensemble cast, Rory Kinnear shines as orator Henry Hunt, while Maxine Peake plays a matriarch struggling to hold her family together in the face of severe deprivation. Today at 5.30pm.

Widows (15) Heist thriller with a twist telling the story of four women who pull off a robbery to settle the debts left behind by their dead husbands. Sunday at 6.45pm, Wednesday at 8.45pm and Thursday at 2pm.

Smallfoot (U) Laugh-a-minute family animation. The yetis are thrown into disarray when they discover the ‘Smallfoot’ really does exist: humans are real! Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 10am and 12.30pm.

Pokémon: The Power of Us (PG) Saturday at 3.15pm.

The King and I Sunday at 3.15pm.

ROH Live: The Nutcracker Monday at 7.15pm.

Finding Your Feet (12A) Tuesday at 4pm.

A Star Is Born (15) Tuesday at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Antony & Cleopatra Thursday at 7pm.