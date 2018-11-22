Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 22 to 29 - Melton Times

A Star Is Born (15) Thursday at 2pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the band Queen. Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek takes to the stage as Mercury in an authentic biopic that raises a hefty glass to a talented entertainer whose life spun out of control. X-men director Bryan Singer follows the story of Mercury’s meteoric rise to worldwide fame, from the formation of Queen in 1970 up to their earth-shattering performance at Live Aid in 1985 at Wembley Stadium. For the first time ever, audio tracks from that concert are being released. Today, Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 7.45pm, Monday at 5.45pm, Tuesday at 8pm and Thursday at 2pm and 8.30pm.

Bad Times at the El Royale (15) Today at 8.45pm.

Peterloo (12A) Mike Leigh directs an epic portrayal of the events surrounding the infamous 1819 Peterloo Massacre at St Peter’s Field in Manchester, where a peaceful pro-democracy rally turned into one of the bloodiest and most notorious episodes in British history. Government forces charged into a crowd of over 60,000 that had gathered to demand political reform and protest against rising levels of poverty. Many protestors were killed and hundreds more injured, sparking not only a nationwide outcry but also further government suppression. Friday and Wednesday at 8.45pm, Saturday and Thursday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 4.45pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm.

Pokémon: The Power Of Us (Cert TBC) In Japanese with English subtitles. Ash and Pikachu find themselves in a seaside town where the people worship the Pokémon Lugia for, it is said that, long ago, Lugia saved this place from destruction. Every year, in celebration, the townspeople burn a ceremonial flame to attract the Pokémon. But now their livelihood is under new threat, and Ash and Pikachu must unite the community and save the day. Saturday at 3.15pm.

The Guns of Navarone (PG) Sunday at 1.45pm.