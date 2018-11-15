Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 15 to 22 - Melton Times

The Children Act (12A) Today at 2pm.

Venom (15) Today at 6pm.

A Simple Favour (15) Today at 8.15pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of one of the world’s greatest rock legends, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the band Queen. Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek takes to the stage as Mercury in an authentic biopic that raises a hefty glass to a talented entertainer whose life spun out of control. X-men director Bryan Singer follows the story of Mercury’s meteoric rise to worldwide fame, from the formation of Queen in 1970 up to their earth-shattering performance at Live Aid in 1985 at Wembley Stadium. For the first time ever, audio tracks from that concert are being released. With record sales estimated at 300 million and counting, and despite the tragic death of Mercury in 1991, Queen remains an evergreen among rock favourites, their glorious catalogue of songs continuing to thrill fans of all ages across the globe. Friday at 6pm and 8.45pm, Saturday at 5.30pm and 8.15pm, Sunday at 4.30pm, Monday and Wednesday at 8.15pm , Tuesday at 2pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Goosebumps 2 (PG) Saturday at 3.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Bad Times at the El Royale (15) From the director of The Cabin In The Woods comes a star-studded thriller set in the bowels of a 1960s rundown hotel on Lake Tahoe. Seven secret-riddled strangers, each with a shady past, come together to spend a night there and a happy go-lucky atmosphere soon descends into vicious mayhem. Sunday at 7.15pm and Thursday at 8.45pm.

The Wife (15) Joan Castleman has spent 40 years sacrificing her dreams to support her charismatic husband Joe and his literary career. After a lifetime of uneven compromises, Joan and Joe’s marriage has reached the moment of truth. On the eve of the presentation of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature, Joan confronts the biggest sacrifice of her life and the biggest secret of his career. Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Tuesday at 4.45pm.

NT Live: The Madness of George III Tuesday at 7pm.

A Star Is Born (15) Thursday at 2pm.