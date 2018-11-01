Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 1 to 8 - Melton Times

A Star Is Born (15) Today at 4pm.

NT Live: Allelujah! Today at 7pm.

King of Thieves (15) Michael Caine leads an all-star ensemble of veteran British actors in the unbelievable true story of the Hatton Garden heist. The police initially believed a group of super-thieves were responsible for the crime. The real robbers, however, were a gaggle of retired crooks whose boredom had brought them together for one last job. Friday at 6pm and Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

First Man (12A) First Man revisits the legendary life of navy-pilot-turned-astronaut Neil Armstrong, following his epic journey to becoming the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission. Damien Chazelle’s intimate, visceral account tracks everything from Armstrong’s acceptance into NASA’s astronaut programme in 1961 to his world-changing space walk in 1969. Friday, Saturday and Thursday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 4pm, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 8.30pm.

They Shall Not Grow Old (15) For the centenary of the end of the First World War, Peter Jackson presents an extraordinary new work, revealing the Great War as you’ve never seen it. Using cutting-edge technology to transform images and audio captured 100 years ago, Jackson’s project brings to life the people who can best tell the story: those who were there. Saturday at 2.30pm and Thursday at 2pm.

Funny Girl – The Musical (PG) Saturday at 5pm.

Time Trial (18) Capturing the euphoria and fatigue, the highs and the lows, Time Trial is a sensory ride through the thrill and hardship of professional cycling. David Millar, the only British rider to have won all of the Tour de France jerseys, narrates his last season in the saddle. Pioneering camerawork captures the feel of the race, providing an immersive experience that’s as close to the reality of competing as you’ll see.

NT Encore: Allelujah! (15) Sunday at 7.30pm.

EOS: Degas – Passion for Perfection Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert Thursday at 6pm.